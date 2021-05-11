Should You Investigate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) At US$66.93?

While Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Toll Brothers’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Toll Brothers worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Toll Brothers’s ratio of 17.49x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 16.65x, which means if you buy Toll Brothers today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Toll Brothers should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Toll Brothers’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Toll Brothers generate?

NYSE:TOL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 11th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 81% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Toll Brothers. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TOL’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at TOL? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TOL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for TOL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Toll Brothers at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Toll Brothers you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Toll Brothers, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

