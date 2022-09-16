Should You Investigate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) At US$53.44?

While The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$102 and falling to the lows of US$53.44. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Scotts Miracle-Gro's current trading price of US$53.44 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Scotts Miracle-Gro’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Scotts Miracle-Gro Worth?

Scotts Miracle-Gro appears to be overvalued by 38% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$53.44 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $38.78. This means that the opportunity to buy Scotts Miracle-Gro at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Scotts Miracle-Gro’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Scotts Miracle-Gro generate?

NYSE:SMG Earnings and Revenue Growth September 16th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 2.5% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Scotts Miracle-Gro, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in SMG’s future outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe SMG should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SMG for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Scotts Miracle-Gro, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Scotts Miracle-Gro and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in Scotts Miracle-Gro, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

