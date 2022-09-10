Should You Investigate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) At US$300?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Home Depot’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Home Depot Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Home Depot is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $390.33, but it is currently trading at US$300 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Home Depot’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Home Depot generate?

NYSE:HD Earnings and Revenue Growth September 10th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Home Depot, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 9.1%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since HD is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HD for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HD. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Home Depot as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - Home Depot has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Home Depot, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

