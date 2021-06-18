Should You Investigate The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) At US$45.58?

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$49.83 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$41.59. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Greenbrier Companies' current trading price of US$45.58 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Greenbrier Companies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Greenbrier Companies?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 30%, trading at US$45.58 compared to my intrinsic value of $35.04. This means that the opportunity to buy Greenbrier Companies at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Greenbrier Companies’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Greenbrier Companies?

NYSE:GBX Earnings and Revenue Growth June 18th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Greenbrier Companies' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in GBX’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe GBX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GBX for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for GBX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Be aware that Greenbrier Companies is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

