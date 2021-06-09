Should You Investigate The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) At US$13.86?

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Container Store Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Container Store Group still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Container Store Group seems to be fairly priced at around 7.44% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Container Store Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $12.90, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Container Store Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Container Store Group generate?

NYSE:TCS Earnings and Revenue Growth June 9th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 6.4% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Container Store Group, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? TCS’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TCS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Container Store Group.

If you are no longer interested in Container Store Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.