Should You Investigate The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) At US$59.55?

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Cheesecake Factory’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Cheesecake Factory still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 17.38% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Cheesecake Factory today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $50.73, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Cheesecake Factory’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Cheesecake Factory generate?

NasdaqGS:CAKE Earnings and Revenue Growth April 9th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In Cheesecake Factory's case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 62%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CAKE’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CAKE, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Cheesecake Factory, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Cheesecake Factory.

If you are no longer interested in Cheesecake Factory, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

