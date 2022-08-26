Should You Investigate Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) At US$41.62?

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$52.80 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$37.84. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Tenable Holdings' current trading price of US$41.62 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Tenable Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Tenable Holdings Worth?

According to my valuation model, Tenable Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 5.8% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Tenable Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $44.17, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Tenable Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Tenable Holdings generate?

NasdaqGS:TENB Earnings and Revenue Growth August 26th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Tenable Holdings, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -0.7%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? TENB seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TENB for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on TENB should the price fluctuate below its true value.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Tenable Holdings and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Tenable Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

