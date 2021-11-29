Should You Investigate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) At US$156?

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at TE Connectivity’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is TE Connectivity still cheap?

According to my valuation model, TE Connectivity seems to be fairly priced at around 11.19% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy TE Connectivity today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $140.30, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that TE Connectivity’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of TE Connectivity look like?

NYSE:TEL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 29th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. TE Connectivity's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 38%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TEL’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TEL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for TE Connectivity mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in TE Connectivity, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

