Should You Investigate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) At US$136?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$139 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$124. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether TE Connectivity's current trading price of US$136 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at TE Connectivity’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is TE Connectivity still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 14.53% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy TE Connectivity today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $118.47, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because TE Connectivity’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will TE Connectivity generate?

NYSE:TEL Earnings and Revenue Growth June 10th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. TE Connectivity's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TEL’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TEL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about TE Connectivity as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - TE Connectivity has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in TE Connectivity, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

