Should You Investigate Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) At US$242?

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Spotify Technology’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Spotify Technology worth?

According to my valuation model, Spotify Technology seems to be fairly priced at around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Spotify Technology today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $296.91, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Spotify Technology’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Spotify Technology?

NYSE:SPOT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 31st 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 73% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Spotify Technology. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SPOT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SPOT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Spotify Technology, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example - Spotify Technology has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Spotify Technology, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

