Should You Investigate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) At US$26.47?

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine South Jersey Industries’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is South Jersey Industries still cheap?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 27%, trading at US$26.47 compared to my intrinsic value of $20.79. This means that the opportunity to buy South Jersey Industries at a good price has disappeared! Another thing to keep in mind is that South Jersey Industries’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will South Jersey Industries generate?

NYSE:SJI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 25th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. South Jersey Industries' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 25%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SJI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe SJI should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SJI for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SJI, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, South Jersey Industries has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

