Should You Investigate Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) At US$25.00?

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$32.85 and falling to the lows of US$25.00. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sinclair Broadcast Group's current trading price of US$25.00 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sinclair Broadcast Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Sinclair Broadcast Group worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 13.3x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 16.02x, which means if you buy Sinclair Broadcast Group today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Sinclair Broadcast Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Sinclair Broadcast Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Sinclair Broadcast Group?

NasdaqGS:SBGI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Sinclair Broadcast Group, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SBGI seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on SBGI, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SBGI for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on SBGI should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you'd like to know more about Sinclair Broadcast Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Sinclair Broadcast Group.

If you are no longer interested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

