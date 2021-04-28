Should You Investigate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) At US$563?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at ServiceNow’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is ServiceNow worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 2.0% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy ServiceNow today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $573.86, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, ServiceNow has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will ServiceNow generate?

NYSE:NOW Earnings and Revenue Growth April 28th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. ServiceNow's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? NOW’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NOW, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing ServiceNow at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 5 warning signs for ServiceNow and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in ServiceNow, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

