Should You Investigate Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) At US$26.17?

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Schneider National’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Schneider National still cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Schneider National’s ratio of 13.35x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 17.17x, which means if you buy Schneider National today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Schneider National should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, Schneider National’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will Schneider National generate?

NYSE:SNDR Earnings and Revenue Growth December 27th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Schneider National, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 9.1%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SNDR’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SNDR? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SNDR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Schneider National as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Schneider National and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in Schneider National, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

