Should You Investigate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) At US$67.99?

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 17% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $81.77, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers generate?

NYSE:RBA Earnings and Revenue Growth October 20th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 54% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in RBA’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RBA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

