Should You Investigate Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) At US$158?

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Regal Rexnord’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Regal Rexnord?

Great news for investors – Regal Rexnord is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $262.63, but it is currently trading at US$158 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Regal Rexnord’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Regal Rexnord generate?

NYSE:RRX Earnings and Revenue Growth October 7th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Regal Rexnord's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 100%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since RRX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RRX for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy RRX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Regal Rexnord as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Regal Rexnord, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

