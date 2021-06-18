Should You Investigate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) At US$171?

Let's talk about the popular PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on PPG Industries’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in PPG Industries?

PPG Industries appears to be overvalued by 25% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$171 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $137.25. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since PPG Industries’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from PPG Industries?

NYSE:PPG Earnings and Revenue Growth June 18th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 56% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for PPG Industries. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in PPG’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe PPG should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PPG for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for PPG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about PPG Industries as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for PPG Industries and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in PPG Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

