Should You Investigate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) At US$84.50?

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Planet Fitness’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Planet Fitness?

Planet Fitness appears to be overvalued by 36% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$84.50 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $62.13. This means that the opportunity to buy Planet Fitness at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Planet Fitness’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Planet Fitness?

NYSE:PLNT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 29th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Planet Fitness' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in PLNT’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe PLNT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PLNT for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for PLNT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Planet Fitness you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Planet Fitness, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

