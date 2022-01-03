Should You Investigate PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) At US$22.49?

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Innovations’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Innovations?

According to my valuation model, Innovations seems to be fairly priced at around 6.07% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Innovations today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $21.20, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Innovations’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Innovations generate?

NYSE:PGTI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 3rd 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Innovations' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PGTI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PGTI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Innovations at this point in time. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Innovations (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Innovations, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

