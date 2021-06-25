Should You Investigate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) At US$152?

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on PerkinElmer’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is PerkinElmer still cheap?

The stock is currently trading at US$152 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 34% compared to my intrinsic value of $112.87. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since PerkinElmer’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from PerkinElmer?

NYSE:PKI Earnings and Revenue Growth June 25th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for PerkinElmer, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? If you believe PKI is currently trading above its value, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PKI for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

If you want to dive deeper into PerkinElmer, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've found that PerkinElmer has 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in PerkinElmer, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

