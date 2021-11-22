Should You Investigate Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) At US$25.68?

While Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Perion Network’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Perion Network still cheap?

Perion Network appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Perion Network’s ratio of 29.91x is above its peer average of 15.06x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Media industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Perion Network’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Perion Network generate?

NasdaqGS:PERI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 22nd 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 82% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Perion Network. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in PERI’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe PERI should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PERI for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for PERI, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Perion Network, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Perion Network you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Perion Network, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

