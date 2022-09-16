Should You Investigate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) At US$96.40?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL). The company's stock led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on PayPal Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In PayPal Holdings?

Great news for investors – PayPal Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $138.13, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, PayPal Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of PayPal Holdings look like?

NasdaqGS:PYPL Earnings and Revenue Growth September 16th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. PayPal Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since PYPL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PYPL for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PYPL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about PayPal Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for PayPal Holdings and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in PayPal Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.