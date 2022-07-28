Should You Investigate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) At US$84.52?

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Owens Corning’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Owens Corning Worth?

Great news for investors – Owens Corning is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.54x is currently well-below the industry average of 17.49x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Owens Corning’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Owens Corning generate?

NYSE:OC Earnings and Revenue Growth July 28th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -1.5% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Owens Corning. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although OC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to OC, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on OC for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Owens Corning, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, Owens Corning has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Owens Corning, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.