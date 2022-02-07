Should You Investigate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) At US$50.27?

While Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Nu Skin Enterprises’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Nu Skin Enterprises?

Good news, investors! Nu Skin Enterprises is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 10.89x is currently well-below the industry average of 16.98x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Nu Skin Enterprises’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Nu Skin Enterprises generate?

NYSE:NUS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -7.9% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Nu Skin Enterprises. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although NUS is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to NUS, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NUS for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

