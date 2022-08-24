Should You Investigate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) At US$97.24?

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine MYR Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is MYR Group Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – MYR Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $155.39, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, MYR Group’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will MYR Group generate?

NasdaqGS:MYRG Earnings and Revenue Growth August 24th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 19% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for MYR Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since MYRG is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MYRG for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MYRG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for MYR Group you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in MYR Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

