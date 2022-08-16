Should You Investigate Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) At US$68.05?

While Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGM over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Malibu Boats’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Malibu Boats?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Malibu Boats’s ratio of 9.73x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.25x, which means if you buy Malibu Boats today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Malibu Boats should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Malibu Boats’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Malibu Boats?

NasdaqGM:MBUU Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 28% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Malibu Boats. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MBUU’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MBUU? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MBUU, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MBUU, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Since timing is quite important when it comes to individual stock picking, it's worth taking a look at what those latest analysts forecasts are. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in Malibu Boats, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

