Should You Investigate MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) At US$32.87?

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on MakeMyTrip’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is MakeMyTrip still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 1.81% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy MakeMyTrip today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $32.28, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that MakeMyTrip’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will MakeMyTrip generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenue expected to more than double in the next few years, the future appears to be extremely bright for MakeMyTrip. If expenses can also be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MMYT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MMYT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing MakeMyTrip at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that MakeMyTrip has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

