Should You Investigate Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) At US$14.15?

While Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$19.18 and falling to the lows of US$13.50. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Lifetime Brands' current trading price of US$14.15 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Lifetime Brands’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Lifetime Brands worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Lifetime Brands’s ratio of 8.5x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 8.69x, which means if you buy Lifetime Brands today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Lifetime Brands should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Lifetime Brands’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Lifetime Brands?

NasdaqGS:LCUT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 24th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Lifetime Brands, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 10.0%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? LCUT’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at LCUT? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LCUT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Lifetime Brands at this point in time. For example, we've found that Lifetime Brands has 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Lifetime Brands, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

