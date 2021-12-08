Should You Investigate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) At US$270?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at IQVIA Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is IQVIA Holdings worth?

Good news, investors! IQVIA Holdings is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $385.60, but it is currently trading at US$270 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, IQVIA Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of IQVIA Holdings look like?

NYSE:IQV Earnings and Revenue Growth December 8th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. IQVIA Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since IQV is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IQV for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy IQV. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about IQVIA Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for IQVIA Holdings and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in IQVIA Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

