Should You Investigate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) At US$555?

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$695 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$507. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Intuit's current trading price of US$555 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Intuit’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Intuit still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Intuit seems to be fairly priced at around 2.5% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Intuit today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $569.23, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Intuit’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Intuit?

NasdaqGS:INTU Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Intuit's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 85%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? INTU’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on INTU, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Intuit at this point in time. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Intuit, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Intuit, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

