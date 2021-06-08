Should You Investigate Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN) At US$33.60?

While Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Insteel Industries’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Insteel Industries worth?

Good news, investors! Insteel Industries is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 17.46x is currently well-below the industry average of 26.42x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Insteel Industries’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Insteel Industries look like?

NYSE:IIIN Earnings and Revenue Growth June 8th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 33% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Insteel Industries. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since IIIN is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IIIN for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy IIIN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Insteel Industries, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Insteel Industries you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Insteel Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

