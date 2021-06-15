Should You Investigate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) At US$232?

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Illinois Tool Works’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Illinois Tool Works?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 4.7% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Illinois Tool Works today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $243.89, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Illinois Tool Works’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Illinois Tool Works?

NYSE:ITW Earnings and Revenue Growth June 15th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Illinois Tool Works' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 45%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ITW’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ITW, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Illinois Tool Works, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Illinois Tool Works and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in Illinois Tool Works, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

