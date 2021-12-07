Should You Investigate Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HLIO) At US$99.60?

While Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HLIO) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Helios Technologies’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Helios Technologies?

Great news for investors – Helios Technologies is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $129.02, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Helios Technologies’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Helios Technologies look like?

NYSE:HLIO Earnings and Revenue Growth December 7th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 86% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Helios Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since HLIO is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HLIO for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HLIO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Helios Technologies and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in Helios Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

