Should You Investigate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) At US$10.33?

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$13.06 and falling to the lows of US$9.74. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Hanesbrands' current trading price of US$10.33 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Hanesbrands’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Hanesbrands Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.98x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.69x, which means if you buy Hanesbrands today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Hanesbrands should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Hanesbrands’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Hanesbrands generate?

NYSE:HBI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 20th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Hanesbrands' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 27%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? HBI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at HBI? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HBI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for HBI, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Hanesbrands, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Hanesbrands (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Hanesbrands, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

