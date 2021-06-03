Should You Investigate Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) At US$26.31?

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$28.69 and falling to the lows of US$24.58. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Griffon's current trading price of US$26.31 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Griffon’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Griffon?

Good news, investors! Griffon is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 14.05x is currently well-below the industry average of 26.83x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Griffon’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Griffon look like?

NYSE:GFF Earnings and Revenue Growth June 3rd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Griffon's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 68%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since GFF is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GFF for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GFF. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Griffon (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

If you are no longer interested in Griffon, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

