Should You Investigate Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) At US$11.16?

While Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Golden Ocean Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Golden Ocean Group worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Golden Ocean Group’s ratio of 3.56x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 2.59x, which means if you buy Golden Ocean Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Golden Ocean Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Golden Ocean Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Golden Ocean Group look like?

NasdaqGS:GOGL Earnings and Revenue Growth July 22nd 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Golden Ocean Group, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? GOGL seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on GOGL, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GOGL for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on GOGL should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you'd like to know more about Golden Ocean Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Golden Ocean Group (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

If you are no longer interested in Golden Ocean Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.