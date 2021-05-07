Should You Investigate General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) At US$58.72?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine General Motors’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is General Motors still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 4.96% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy General Motors today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $55.94, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that General Motors’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will General Motors generate?

NYSE:GM Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -2.0% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for General Motors. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, GM appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GM for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on GM should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - General Motors has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

