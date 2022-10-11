Public Companies
Should You Investigate Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) At US$290?

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Gartner’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Gartner Worth?

According to my valuation model, Gartner seems to be fairly priced at around 12% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Gartner today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $328.55, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Gartner’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Gartner generate?

NYSE:IT Earnings and Revenue Growth October 11th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Gartner, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -10%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? IT seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IT for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on IT should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you'd like to know more about Gartner as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that Gartner has 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Gartner, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

