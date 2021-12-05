Should You Investigate Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) At US$74.53?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$79.13 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$69.95. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Fortive's current trading price of US$74.53 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Fortive’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Fortive worth?

Good news, investors! Fortive is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $103.95, but it is currently trading at US$74.53 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Fortive’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Fortive generate?

NYSE:FTV Earnings and Revenue Growth December 5th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Fortive, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although FTV is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to FTV, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FTV for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Fortive.

If you are no longer interested in Fortive, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

