Should You Investigate Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) At US$42.39?

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Flowserve’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Flowserve still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Flowserve seems to be fairly priced at around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Flowserve today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $50.50, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Flowserve’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Flowserve?

NYSE:FLS Earnings and Revenue Growth June 1st 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Flowserve's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? FLS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FLS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

