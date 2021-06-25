Should You Investigate Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) At US$59.21?

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Fastly’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Fastly?

Fastly appears to be overvalued by 35% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$59.21 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $43.85. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Fastly’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Fastly?

NYSE:FSLY Earnings and Revenue Growth June 25th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 2.3% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Fastly, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in FSLY’s future outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe FSLY should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FSLY for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Fastly, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for Fastly and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Fastly, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

