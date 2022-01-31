Should You Investigate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) At US$24.29?

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$27.02 and falling to the lows of US$22.49. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Ethan Allen Interiors' current trading price of US$24.29 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ethan Allen Interiors’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Ethan Allen Interiors still cheap?

Great news for investors – Ethan Allen Interiors is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $39.06, but it is currently trading at US$24.29 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Ethan Allen Interiors’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Ethan Allen Interiors look like?

NYSE:ETD Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 6.1% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Ethan Allen Interiors, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since ETD is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ETD for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ETD. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Ethan Allen Interiors has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Ethan Allen Interiors, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

