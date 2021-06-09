Should You Investigate Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) At US$82.72?

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Encore Wire’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Encore Wire still cheap?

Great news for investors – Encore Wire is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 17.23x is currently well-below the industry average of 28.62x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Encore Wire’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Encore Wire look like?

NasdaqGS:WIRE Earnings and Revenue Growth June 9th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 18% in the upcoming year, the short-term outlook is positive for Encore Wire. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since WIRE is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WIRE for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy WIRE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you want to dive deeper into Encore Wire, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Encore Wire (1 is concerning) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Encore Wire, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

