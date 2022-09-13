Should You Investigate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) At US$44.55?

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$76.47 and falling to the lows of US$41.04. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Eagle Bulk Shipping's current trading price of US$44.55 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Eagle Bulk Shipping’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Eagle Bulk Shipping?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Eagle Bulk Shipping’s ratio of 1.95x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 2.1x, which means if you buy Eagle Bulk Shipping today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Eagle Bulk Shipping should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Eagle Bulk Shipping’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Eagle Bulk Shipping look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Eagle Bulk Shipping, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, EGLE appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on EGLE, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on EGLE for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on EGLE should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Be aware that Eagle Bulk Shipping is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is potentially serious...

