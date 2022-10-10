Should You Investigate Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) At US$16.05?

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Designer Brands’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Designer Brands Worth?

Great news for investors – Designer Brands is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $25.73, but it is currently trading at US$16.05 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Designer Brands’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Designer Brands look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -12% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Designer Brands. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although DBI is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to DBI, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DBI for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Designer Brands, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Designer Brands (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored).

If you are no longer interested in Designer Brands, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

