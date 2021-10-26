Should You Investigate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) At US$34.92?

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$42.39 and falling to the lows of US$33.59. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Criteo's current trading price of US$34.92 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Criteo’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Criteo?

Criteo appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Criteo’s ratio of 24.29x is above its peer average of 14.99x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Media industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Criteo’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Criteo generate?

NasdaqGS:CRTO Earnings and Revenue Growth October 26th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 34% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Criteo. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CRTO’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CRTO should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CRTO for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CRTO, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Criteo at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that Criteo has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in Criteo, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

