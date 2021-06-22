Should You Investigate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) At US$146?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$178 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$144. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's current trading price of US$146 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Cracker Barrel Old Country Store still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 5.2% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Cracker Barrel Old Country Store today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $154.41, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store look like?

NasdaqGS:CBRL Earnings and Revenue Growth June 22nd 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -3.4%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CBRL seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CBRL for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on CBRL should the price fluctuate below its true value.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (3 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

