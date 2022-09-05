Should You Investigate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) At US$8.90?

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on CECO Environmental’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is CECO Environmental Still Cheap?

CECO Environmental appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that CECO Environmental’s ratio of 43.05x is above its peer average of 19.17x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Commercial Services industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since CECO Environmental’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from CECO Environmental?

NasdaqGS:CECE Earnings and Revenue Growth September 5th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for CECO Environmental. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CECE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe CECE should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CECE for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for CECE, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for CECO Environmental and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in CECO Environmental, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

