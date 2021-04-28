Should You Investigate Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) At US$88.40?

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Cantel Medical’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Cantel Medical still cheap?

Cantel Medical appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Cantel Medical’s ratio of 79.82x is above its peer average of 50.6x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Medical Equipment industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Cantel Medical’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Cantel Medical generate?

NYSE:CMD Earnings and Revenue Growth April 28th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Cantel Medical's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CMD’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe CMD should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CMD for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CMD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've found that Cantel Medical has 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Cantel Medical, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

