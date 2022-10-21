Should You Investigate Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) At US$17.51?

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGM. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Cambium Networks’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Cambium Networks?

Cambium Networks appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Cambium Networks’s ratio of 69.45x is above its peer average of 23.44x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Communications industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that Cambium Networks’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards the levels of its industry peers over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard for it to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Cambium Networks generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Cambium Networks. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CMBM’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CMBM should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CMBM for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for CMBM, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Cambium Networks as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Cambium Networks you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Cambium Networks, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.